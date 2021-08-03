Live events Barnum — what’s coming up

(BARNUM, MN) Live events are coming to Barnum.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barnum:

2021 Fall Chicken Swap Carlton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 90 Chestnut Ave, Carlton, MN

The Chicken Swap is held twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. At the Chicken Swap, there’s much more than just chickens. You’re likely to find puppies, bunnies, goats, pigs...

Scott Stapp: Carlton, MN Carlton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1785 MN-210, Carlton, MN

Buy Scott Stapp in Carlton tickets from Vivid Seats for the concert on 08/14/2021 and shop with confidence thanks to our 100% Buyer Guarantee.

The Departures @ Bricks Wrenshall Pub Wrenshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 9067, 129 Broadway, Wrenshall, MN

The Departures are playing their vacation playlist LIVE at Bricks Wrenshall Pub 6-10 Saturday August 7th!!

CBD @ Moose Lake Brewing Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 244 Lakeshore Dr, Moose Lake, MN

Come chill with CBD on the patio up north! You know we're going to play until we can't anymore. Enjoy a brew and a tune or five. See you there!

Sturgeon Lake Karaoke Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 34427 Majestic Pine Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Bruno, Minnesota karaoke bars. Get in the mood to sing along with your friends and family at fun karaoke nights in Bruno, Minnesota. Celebrate your days with sing-song nights.