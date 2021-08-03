Cancel
Mcdonald, OH

Kroger, Giant Eagle encouraging masks again. McDonald's, Apple require masks in some areas

Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses around the state are responding after the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant that has caused coronavirus cases to spike in Ohio and across the country. The delta variant, which is referred to by scientists as B.1.617.2, is believed to have started in India and is now the dominant strain of the virus across the U.S. and the world.

www.the-daily-record.com

Mcdonald, OH
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Reinstates Mask Requirements For Employees Regardless Of Vaccination Status

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has announced they are reinstating mask-wearing requirements for team members starting this week, regardless of vaccination status. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Giant Eagle has made keeping Team Members safe and neighbors healthy its number one priority. As the company witnesses increases in positive COVID-19 cases across its communities and the country, Giant Eagle is reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings, or face shields for Team Members and guests this week, inclusive of all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” Giant Eagle said in a statement. Beginning on Wednesday, August 4, all team members at Giant Eagle will be required to wear masks. Then, on Friday, August 6, they will request customers wear masks when they enter the store. Giant Eagle has said they will have employees available to provide masks to customers who do not have one. Over the next week, Giant Eagle will also be increasing resources to educate team members about the benefits and risks of getting a COVID-19 vaccination as well as reviewing paths forward regarding a vaccine requirement for all employees.

