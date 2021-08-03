Lacygne calendar: Events coming up

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

Serene Sounds - Live Jazz Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

We'll have live jazz, wine, and beautiful scenery waiting for you on August 13th from 6-8PM!

The Recliner's - Live Music Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Classic rock & Friday night go well together! Come enjoy the sounds of the 60s, 70s, and 80s and drink some wine with us!

Lyd Low's Show Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Slinging sultry covers and intense originals, Lydia Low will be playing with us on Friday, August 6th from 7-9PM

Stull Haunted House Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1003 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

The Stull Haunted House is 20,000 sqft and 4 floors of Horror. A dozen different horrors lands spread inside the Masonic Temple.