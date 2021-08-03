Cancel
Lacygne, KS

Lacygne calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 5 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M8ot_0bGR5sFD00

Serene Sounds - Live Jazz

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

We'll have live jazz, wine, and beautiful scenery waiting for you on August 13th from 6-8PM!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FADYB_0bGR5sFD00

The Recliner's - Live Music

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Classic rock & Friday night go well together! Come enjoy the sounds of the 60s, 70s, and 80s and drink some wine with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0RJb_0bGR5sFD00

Lyd Low's Show

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Slinging sultry covers and intense originals, Lydia Low will be playing with us on Friday, August 6th from 7-9PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oe0ZF_0bGR5sFD00

Stull Haunted House

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1003 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

The Stull Haunted House is 20,000 sqft and 4 floors of Horror. A dozen different horrors lands spread inside the Masonic Temple.

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

