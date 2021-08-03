Lovell events coming up

(LOVELL, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lovell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lovell:

Sugar Beet Classic 2021 Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1065 E Coulter Ave, Powell, WY

DATE: Saturday, August 21, 2021. LOCATION: Powell, WY. DISTANCE: 5K, Triathlon

Concerts in the Park - Mississippi Heat Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 908 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Musical Genre: Blues Each summer, the City of Cody hosts a weekly outdoor concert series, which attracts large audiences of locals and visitors to enjoy free, live music in our downtown City Park.

Elvira Godfrey Exhibit Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 440 W Park St, Powell, WY

Join us on Friday, August 6th from 4-6 p.m. as we welcome artist Elvira Godfrey to the gallery. Elvira has spent much of a lifetime closely studying the world she loves. She began recording her...

2021 Big Horn County Demolition Derby Basin, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 Holdrege Ave, Basin, WY

Welcome to the 48th annual Big Horn County Demolition Derby held in Basin, WY on August 8th, 2021 at 2 PM. Come have a fun day with the family! Tickets can be purchased online at...

Campfire Entertainment - Anton Lehman Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3324 N Fork Hwy, Cody, WY

Anton Lehman is singing and playing Rock – Country – Blues ! Come and enjoy this local Cody musician!