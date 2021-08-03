Cancel
Wagner, SD

Live events coming up in Wagner

Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 5 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) Live events are coming to Wagner.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wagner:

Southside Pine @ Rebel Wrenches in Delmont

Delmont, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 W Main St, Delmont, SD

Discover list of events happening in the Delmont, South Dakota tomorrow. Explore fun activities to do in Delmont, South Dakota tomorrow

East River Strutters Chapter, SD

Tyndall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD

East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00

Mollie B w/ Squeeze Box and Ted Lange

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Tickets: $30.00 Day Of; $25.00 In Advance Call FRC Gift Shop (605) 487-7871 for Will Call Tickets Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B...

CRS @ Geddes SD - All Class Reunion

Geddes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4th & Main St, Geddes, SD

Multipurpose Center Geddes South Dakota should be easy to find

Jake Hoot - Season 17 Champion of NBC's The Voice

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Tickets $25.00 in advance; $30.00 day of. Call or stop by the FRC Gift Shop for Tickets; (605) 487-7871 Don’t let his larger-than-life presence fool you. Jake Hoot may stand 6’6”, but the Season...

ABOUT

With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

