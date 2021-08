“I am ecstatic about our nationwide distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s,” says MAD TASTY founder, Ryan Tedder. “I created this brand out of a need for something to help my own personal well-being and together with my team we’ve spent over two years on research, testing, and formulation to push for best in class from flavor to branding. Also, being inspired by the Tom’s Shoes business model, MAD TASTY is the only 1-for-1 beverage in the hemp and wellness category. Through our partnership with Drop4Drop, for every can of MAD TASTY sold, we donate the equivalent of 12 oz. of clean drinking water to communities in need by building wells. This landmark deal means hundreds of thousands more people around the globe will have access to clean drinking water as the brand expands distribution. I look forward to seeing how many communities worldwide are impacted in the coming years.”