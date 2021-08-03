Cancel
Phillipsburg, KS

Phillipsburg events calendar

Phillipsburg News Beat
Phillipsburg News Beat
 5 days ago

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Phillipsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillipsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zocI4_0bGR5lJM00

Logan Labor Day Celebration

Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Main St, Logan, KS

Every Labor Day Sunday, the fireworks flare and the fun flows at the Logan Golf Course. The fireworks display is accompanied by the upbeat entertainment of such musical groups as the University of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3czM_0bGR5lJM00

Annual Great U.S. Highway 36 Treasure Hunt

Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 F St Suite #120, Phillipsburg, KS

Join us for mile after mile of garage sales and yard sales all along the 400 miles of U.S. 36 Highway in Kansas. From Elwood to St Francis overlooking the Missouri River to the Colorado border, 13...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNRCZ_0bGR5lJM00

Pineapple Quilt Class

Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Come join Connie Haselhorst on August 28th for a fun day of sewing! You pick out the fabric and the entire quilt will be cut out for you. Just bring your machine, sewing essentials and sit down...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8JFu_0bGR5lJM00

Nebraska BMW 38th Annual Husker Rally

Franklin, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1201 G Rd, Franklin, NE

Join us for our 37th Annual Husker Rally at the fairground in Franklin, nestled in the beautiful Republican Valley of south central Nebraska. The Nightriders offer a weekend of great food and fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llHjl_0bGR5lJM00

4th Annual Take a Ride on the Wild Side

Kirwin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 702 E Xavier Rd, Kirwin, KS

About the Ride: Take a Ride on the Wild Side is the fourth annual non-competitive bike ride that loops around Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge in Kirwin, KS. The ride begins at the fire house in...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

