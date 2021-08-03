Phillipsburg events calendar

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Phillipsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillipsburg:

Logan Labor Day Celebration Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Main St, Logan, KS

Every Labor Day Sunday, the fireworks flare and the fun flows at the Logan Golf Course. The fireworks display is accompanied by the upbeat entertainment of such musical groups as the University of...

Annual Great U.S. Highway 36 Treasure Hunt Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 F St Suite #120, Phillipsburg, KS

Join us for mile after mile of garage sales and yard sales all along the 400 miles of U.S. 36 Highway in Kansas. From Elwood to St Francis overlooking the Missouri River to the Colorado border, 13...

Pineapple Quilt Class Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Come join Connie Haselhorst on August 28th for a fun day of sewing! You pick out the fabric and the entire quilt will be cut out for you. Just bring your machine, sewing essentials and sit down...

Nebraska BMW 38th Annual Husker Rally Franklin, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1201 G Rd, Franklin, NE

Join us for our 37th Annual Husker Rally at the fairground in Franklin, nestled in the beautiful Republican Valley of south central Nebraska. The Nightriders offer a weekend of great food and fun...

4th Annual Take a Ride on the Wild Side Kirwin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 702 E Xavier Rd, Kirwin, KS

About the Ride: Take a Ride on the Wild Side is the fourth annual non-competitive bike ride that loops around Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge in Kirwin, KS. The ride begins at the fire house in...