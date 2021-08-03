Live events Bloomfield — what’s coming up
(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Bloomfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Bloomfield area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Back To School 2021 Events in Taylorsville, Kentucky, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Taylorsville, Kentucky. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 206 A Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY
Help serve the community by sorting received items at the Love My Neighbor store.\n
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 114 North 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004
VIP food and drink with industry stars, party deck access, crystal Glencairn, bourbon sampling wristband… and much more!
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM
Wild Billy's Midnight Classic (Overnight Relay) is on Saturday July 24, 2021 to Sunday July 25, 2021. It includes the following events: Two Person Team, 4 Person Team, Solo 8 Hour Run, and...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 19 E Main St, Taylorsville, KY
Grab a cup of BREW Coffee and join fellow business owners and residents of the Spencer County Community at the Chamber building for networking and open conversation. Discuss your business needs...
