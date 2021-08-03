Cancel
Bloomfield, KY

Live events Bloomfield — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Bloomfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Bloomfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bloomfield area:

Veteran's Club Military Child Back To School Equine Session

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Back To School 2021 Events in Taylorsville, Kentucky, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Taylorsville, Kentucky. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to...

Love My Neighbor Sorting

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 A Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Help serve the community by sorting received items at the Love My Neighbor store.\n

Bourbon Enthusiast: 3 Day VIP

Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 114 North 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

VIP food and drink with industry stars, party deck access, crystal Glencairn, bourbon sampling wristband… and much more!

Wild Billy's Midnight Classic

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Wild Billy's Midnight Classic (Overnight Relay) is on Saturday July 24, 2021 to Sunday July 25, 2021. It includes the following events: Two Person Team, 4 Person Team, Solo 8 Hour Run, and...

Chamber Coffee Chat

Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 19 E Main St, Taylorsville, KY

Grab a cup of BREW Coffee and join fellow business owners and residents of the Spencer County Community at the Chamber building for networking and open conversation. Discuss your business needs...

Bloomfield News Watch

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

