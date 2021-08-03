Cancel
Ringgold, LA

Ringgold calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Ringgold News Beat
 5 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ringgold calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ringgold:

Annual school uniform giveaway

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Free, new and gently used school uniforms, while supplies last. We will also have a few backpacks on hand to give away. No qualifying necessary. First come, first served. We will also show an...

Fire Conference

Sibley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

"The Pouring " Acts 2:17....I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: Acts 2:17

4 Week Kids CrossFit Class

Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 4615 Highway 80 East, Suite 5 Suite 5, Haughton, LA

4 Week Kids CrossFit Class is on Facebook. To connect with 4 Week Kids CrossFit Class, join Facebook today.

Community Water Day

Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This is a FREE Event. Just in time before 'Back to School'! Bring your family out for a day of splish splash fun in the sun. We will have food, music, outdoor games, 3 water bouncies, a regular...

Bucs on the Run 5k

Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 210 E McKinley Ave, Haughton, LA

The Bucs on the Run 5k is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k and Phathom Runner.

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

