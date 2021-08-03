Cancel
Hamilton, IN

Hamilton calendar: What's coming up

Hamilton News Beat
 5 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Global Leadership Summit at Trine University

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 500 W Maumee St, Angola, IN

On Thursday-Friday, August 5-6, 2021, join hundreds of thousands of curious, growth-minded, change-driven men and women like you for the premier leadership event of 2021—The Global Leadership...

Texas Hippie Coalition - Saving America Tour

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 W Wendell Jacob Ave, Angola, IN

Date: September 17, 2021 Bands: Texas Hippie Coalition-Saving America Tour Openers: TBD TBD Tickets: $15 Advance, $20 day of show VIP Seating: $220 Includes: 4 tickets, 30 minute early entry...

Live at Brewskies

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3885 N Bay View Rd, Angola, IN

Live music on the waterfront - Four Corners & Brewskies

Hamilton Life Center

Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4001 Terry Lake Rd, Hamilton, IN

Tehillah will be singing @ Hamilton Life Center and opening for the group Highroad! Hope you can come out and join us for a night of worship!

Steuben County Farmers Market

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8am - Noon Location: Community Center parking lot, 317 South Wayne Street July 7 - October 27,

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

