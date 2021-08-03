Hamilton calendar: What's coming up

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Global Leadership Summit at Trine University Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 500 W Maumee St, Angola, IN

On Thursday-Friday, August 5-6, 2021, join hundreds of thousands of curious, growth-minded, change-driven men and women like you for the premier leadership event of 2021—The Global Leadership...

Texas Hippie Coalition - Saving America Tour Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 W Wendell Jacob Ave, Angola, IN

Date: September 17, 2021 Bands: Texas Hippie Coalition-Saving America Tour Openers: TBD TBD Tickets: $15 Advance, $20 day of show VIP Seating: $220 Includes: 4 tickets, 30 minute early entry...

Live at Brewskies Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3885 N Bay View Rd, Angola, IN

Live music on the waterfront - Four Corners & Brewskies

Hamilton Life Center Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4001 Terry Lake Rd, Hamilton, IN

Tehillah will be singing @ Hamilton Life Center and opening for the group Highroad! Hope you can come out and join us for a night of worship!

Steuben County Farmers Market Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8am - Noon Location: Community Center parking lot, 317 South Wayne Street July 7 - October 27,