What’s up Hoopa: Local events calendar

(HOOPA, CA) Hoopa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoopa:

Zepparella Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

The all female powerhouse, Zepparella, explores their own improvised magic within the framework of Zeppelin’s mighty songs!

Willow Creek Chamber Board Meeting Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 135 Willow Rd, Willow Creek, CA

Board Meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month with November and December meetings held on the third or fourth Wednesday if needed to avoid holidays. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the...

Jimi Jeff & the Gypsy Band Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

Hendrix, Prince, Funk, Blues, Rock, and R&B in Humboldt County California

BEB Host's A Sultry Summer Night Burnt Ranch, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5371 CA-299, Burnt Ranch, CA

BEB Hosts A Sultry Summer Night Hosted By Bare Elegance Burlesque. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Hawkins Bar., Save the Date!

River Safety Day Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Family event featuring safety information, games, rock skipping contest, swim assessment, raft float and more.