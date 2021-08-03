Cancel
Hoopa, CA

What’s up Hoopa: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Hoopa Bulletin
Hoopa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HOOPA, CA) Hoopa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoopa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHI5w_0bGR5e8H00

Zepparella

Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

The all female powerhouse, Zepparella, explores their own improvised magic within the framework of Zeppelin’s mighty songs!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbPxi_0bGR5e8H00

Willow Creek Chamber Board Meeting

Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 135 Willow Rd, Willow Creek, CA

Board Meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month with November and December meetings held on the third or fourth Wednesday if needed to avoid holidays. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6Xpc_0bGR5e8H00

Jimi Jeff & the Gypsy Band

Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

Hendrix, Prince, Funk, Blues, Rock, and R&B in Humboldt County California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFuZU_0bGR5e8H00

BEB Host's A Sultry Summer Night

Burnt Ranch, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5371 CA-299, Burnt Ranch, CA

BEB Hosts A Sultry Summer Night Hosted By Bare Elegance Burlesque. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Hawkins Bar., Save the Date!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guZQA_0bGR5e8H00

River Safety Day

Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Family event featuring safety information, games, rock skipping contest, swim assessment, raft float and more.

Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa, CA
With Hoopa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

