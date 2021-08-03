Cancel
New Town, ND

New Town calendar: What's coming up

New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 5 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) Live events are lining up on the New Town calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Town:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlUOB_0bGR5dFY00

Enbridge Robotics Camp - Smart Car Build

Tioga, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 406 6th St NE, Tioga, ND 58852

During this camp you will build a Robot Car that can autonomously avoid obstacles, follow a line, and be controlled by your smart phone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PPq3_0bGR5dFY00

NTBF Vacation Bible School 2021

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join us for some OUT OF THIS WORLD fun with New Town Baptist Fellowship's Vacation Bible School, August 1st-5th, 2021! Sunday night will be our kickoff cookout at 6 pm, and VBS will start at 6:30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vndf_0bGR5dFY00

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND

Ticket listings for Sammy Hagar at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, ND on 8/28/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKgpM_0bGR5dFY00

August Meeting

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for our monthly Commercial Club meeting. We will be talking about the Wine Walk and Crazy Days and fall events coming up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Czxr9_0bGR5dFY00

MoonCats Band at AJ Cafe

Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 Gilbertson St N, Tioga, ND

MoonCats Band at AJ Cafe at AJ Cafe, 121 N Gilbertson St, Tioga, ND 58852, Tioga, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 pm

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

