New Town calendar: What's coming up

(NEW TOWN, ND) Live events are lining up on the New Town calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Town:

Enbridge Robotics Camp - Smart Car Build Tioga, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 406 6th St NE, Tioga, ND 58852

During this camp you will build a Robot Car that can autonomously avoid obstacles, follow a line, and be controlled by your smart phone!

NTBF Vacation Bible School 2021 New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join us for some OUT OF THIS WORLD fun with New Town Baptist Fellowship's Vacation Bible School, August 1st-5th, 2021! Sunday night will be our kickoff cookout at 6 pm, and VBS will start at 6:30...

Sammy Hagar & The Circle New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND

Ticket listings for Sammy Hagar at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, ND on 8/28/2021

August Meeting Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for our monthly Commercial Club meeting. We will be talking about the Wine Walk and Crazy Days and fall events coming up!

MoonCats Band at AJ Cafe Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 Gilbertson St N, Tioga, ND

