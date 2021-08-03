Cummins Posts Strong Second Quarter Revenues

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and its Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, consolidated net income was $3,960,000, or $0.48 per diluted share (EPS), as compared to $4,357,000, or $0.53 EPS, for the prior quarter and $2,581,000, or $0.32 EPS, for the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $8,316,000, or $1.02 EPS, representing an increase of 57.2 percent compared to $5,290,000 or $0.65 EPS for the same period of 2020.