Jamestown, NY

Cummins Posts Strong Second Quarter Revenues

Post-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCummins Inc. is continuing its rebound from COVID-19, posting strong second quarter earnings. Cummins owns the Cummins Inc. Jamestown Engine Plant in Busti. Corporate second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 59% from the same quarter in 2020, which was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales in North America increased 74% while international revenues increased 42%, driven by strong demand across all global markets compared to the same quarter in 2020.

