Blue Mountain events calendar

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Blue Mountain calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Blue Mountain area:

Hickory Flat Invitational Blue Mountain, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 W Main St, Blue Mountain, MS

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Hickory Flat Invitational, hosted by Hickory Flat High School in Blue Mountain MS. Starting Saturday, September 11th.

Tallahatchie Riverfest New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The Tallahatchie RiverFest, featuring regional arts, music and food is one of the fastest growing festivals in the state.

Living Estate of Nancy & John Boone Online Auction ends 8/12. Holly Springs, Mississippi MS Tiplersville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24500 MS-15, Tiplersville, MS

Living Estate of Nancy & John Boone Online Auction ends Thursday, August 8/12/21 @6PMHUGE SELECTION OF ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES!! SELLING OVER 1,000 LOTsTHe Boone's have been collectors for many...

Japanese Art Workshop $25 includes Sushi Lunch ~ call Steve to sign up 662-538-0014 or 601-415-7283 New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Japanese Cultural Workshop for ADULTS 15 and older, on Saturday, AUGUST 7, 2021 at 10am until 12:30pm, at Union County Heritage Museum . Learn the art of Shikishi - canvas, Origami - folding, and...

Community Curbside Market New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 219 King St, New Albany, MS

Community Curbside Market is an opportunity for community members to #livelifelocal! All are welcome to shop with local producers, makers, artists, and more. If you would like to set up at the...