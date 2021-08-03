Marlinton events coming up
(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Marlinton area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Half Marathon and 5k race loops start and finish at Watoga’s Beaver Creek Campground and use an old grassy airstrip to give runners a chance to spread out, then follow beautiful shaded park trails...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 5811 Snowshoe Drive, Corduroy Lodge, Snowshoe, WV 26209
Experience our new 4th floor wedding venue. Bridal Show & Luncheon MC 'd by Monte Durham and show by Coni & Franc Bridal of Morgantown.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 719 3rd Ave, Marlinton, WV
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 4 - October, 20211st Fridays, 5pm - 7pm Location:First Avenue
