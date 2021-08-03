Cancel
Marlinton, WV

Marlinton events coming up

Marlinton News Beat
 5 days ago

(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marlinton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371i61_0bGR5Xu400

Watoga SP Mountain Trail Challenge Half Marathon and 5k

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Half Marathon and 5k race loops start and finish at Watoga’s Beaver Creek Campground and use an old grassy airstrip to give runners a chance to spread out, then follow beautiful shaded park trails...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiZQR_0bGR5Xu400

Corduroy Inn & Lodge Wedding Showcase & Bridal Show with Monte Durham

Snowshoe, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 5811 Snowshoe Drive, Corduroy Lodge, Snowshoe, WV 26209

Experience our new 4th floor wedding venue. Bridal Show & Luncheon MC 'd by Monte Durham and show by Coni & Franc Bridal of Morgantown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLfoZ_0bGR5Xu400

Pocahontas County Farmers Market

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 719 3rd Ave, Marlinton, WV

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 4 - October, 20211st Fridays, 5pm - 7pm Location:First Avenue

Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton, WV
ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

