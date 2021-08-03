Coming soon: Santa Rosa events

(SANTA ROSA, NM) Live events are coming to Santa Rosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Rosa:

PADI Advanced Open Water Diver Course Santa Rosa, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1085 Blue Hole Rd, Santa Rosa, NM

Learn the skills for specialty dives like Deep, Night, Wreck, Navigation and many more. Classes held monthly.

SELBST-LIEBE, ERFÜLLTE BEZIEHUNGEN UND WÜRDEVOLLE SEXUALITÄT Vaughn, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Sebastian-Kneipp-Straße 1, 88353 Kißlegg

Dieses Seminar richtet sich an Frauen und Männer, die in den essenziellen Lebensbereichen Heilung, tieferes und Verstehen erfahren möchten.

City of Lakes Triathlon Santa Rosa, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2136 U.S. Rte 66, Santa Rosa, NM

Join us in beautiful Santa Rosa, New Mexico for an in-person triathlon. Both sprint and Olympic distances available. Participate on your own or put a team together. The event starts with an open...