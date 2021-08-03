Cancel
Santa Rosa, NM

Coming soon: Santa Rosa events

Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
(SANTA ROSA, NM) Live events are coming to Santa Rosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Rosa:

PADI Advanced Open Water Diver Course

Santa Rosa, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1085 Blue Hole Rd, Santa Rosa, NM

Learn the skills for specialty dives like Deep, Night, Wreck, Navigation and many more. Classes held monthly.

SELBST-LIEBE, ERFÜLLTE BEZIEHUNGEN UND WÜRDEVOLLE SEXUALITÄT

Vaughn, NM

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Sebastian-Kneipp-Straße 1, 88353 Kißlegg

Dieses Seminar richtet sich an Frauen und Männer, die in den essenziellen Lebensbereichen Heilung, tieferes und Verstehen erfahren möchten.

City of Lakes Triathlon

Santa Rosa, NM

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2136 U.S. Rte 66, Santa Rosa, NM

Join us in beautiful Santa Rosa, New Mexico for an in-person triathlon. Both sprint and Olympic distances available. Participate on your own or put a team together. The event starts with an open...

Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa, NM
With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

