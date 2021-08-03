Live events coming up in Lutcher

(LUTCHER, LA) Lutcher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lutcher area:

Adam Pearce at The Creole House Paulina, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3409 LA-3125, Paulina, LA

Adam Pearce at The Creole House at Creole House, 3409 LA-3125, Paulina, LA 70763, Paulina, United States on Fri Sep 10 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

MADD Victim Impact Panel Hahnville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15045 River Rd #189, Hahnville, LA

All panels begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. Courtroom doors will be locked at 6:00 p.m. so attendees should arrive early with their money order made payable to MADD and their photo identification. No...

Community Blood Drive Lutcher, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1645 Lutcher Ave, Lutcher, LA

St. James Parish Hospital is co-hosting a Blood Drive with The Blood Center. The drive will be held in the Blood Mobile parked outside of the Medical Plaza. Additional details and online...

InspirHIGHER "Back to School" Brunch Gramercy, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 112 North Airline Avenue, Gramercy, LA 70052

Please join us for a day filled with fun, fellowship, and empowerment at our first "Back-to-School" Brunch!

Veterans Memorial Bridge Run Gramercy, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1094-1 US-61, Gramercy, LA

St. James Parish Hospital is a proud sponsor of the 1st Annual Louisiana River Parishes Tourism Run/Walk Series. The 2nd race in the series is the Veterans Memorial Mississippi River Bridge 5K...