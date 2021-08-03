Cancel
Lutcher, LA

Live events coming up in Lutcher

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
(LUTCHER, LA) Lutcher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lutcher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Potn_0bGR5SUR00

Adam Pearce at The Creole House

Paulina, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3409 LA-3125, Paulina, LA

Adam Pearce at The Creole House at Creole House, 3409 LA-3125, Paulina, LA 70763, Paulina, United States on Fri Sep 10 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvruk_0bGR5SUR00

MADD Victim Impact Panel

Hahnville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15045 River Rd #189, Hahnville, LA

All panels begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. Courtroom doors will be locked at 6:00 p.m. so attendees should arrive early with their money order made payable to MADD and their photo identification. No...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3Q3D_0bGR5SUR00

Community Blood Drive

Lutcher, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1645 Lutcher Ave, Lutcher, LA

St. James Parish Hospital is co-hosting a Blood Drive with The Blood Center. The drive will be held in the Blood Mobile parked outside of the Medical Plaza. Additional details and online...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKJSq_0bGR5SUR00

InspirHIGHER "Back to School" Brunch

Gramercy, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 112 North Airline Avenue, Gramercy, LA 70052

Please join us for a day filled with fun, fellowship, and empowerment at our first "Back-to-School" Brunch!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTuZ9_0bGR5SUR00

Veterans Memorial Bridge Run

Gramercy, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1094-1 US-61, Gramercy, LA

St. James Parish Hospital is a proud sponsor of the 1st Annual Louisiana River Parishes Tourism Run/Walk Series. The 2nd race in the series is the Veterans Memorial Mississippi River Bridge 5K...

Learn More

Comments / 0

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

