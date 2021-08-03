Cancel
Beulah, ND

Beulah events coming soon

Posted by 
Beulah Bulletin
Beulah Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BEULAH, ND) Beulah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beulah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsyWC_0bGR5Rbi00

Native Language Summit

Stanton, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND

What would you see and hear at the Villages? Join Native linguists as they speak Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, and Plains Indian Sign Language. Each segment will cover the origins...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGYJd_0bGR5Rbi00

Movie Night in the Park - Dodge ND

Dodge, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

DreamWorks The Croods A New Age Wednesday August 18th - Dodge City Park 6pm Burgers and Brats by the City of Dodge and the Park Board 7:30/8pm Movie Time Free Popcorn, bring your own refreshments

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWyJg_0bGR5Rbi00

Outdoor Movie

Beulah, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

ALL are welcome to join us at this FREE outdoor movie showing at Riverside Park! We will have our Summer Reading Program finale at 8:00pm to award the SRP participants and grand prize winners...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYi0m_0bGR5Rbi00

Oliver County Fair

Center, ND

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Center, ND

County fair with all the amenities, including 4-H exhibits, dinner, power pull, dance. https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/county-extension-offices/oliver-county

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QIMu_0bGR5Rbi00

Custer Health Blood Pressure & Foot Care Clinic

Beulah, ND

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 205 2nd St NW, Beulah, ND

Custer Health will hold a blood pressure & foot care clinic at School House Apartments in Beulah. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:30 - 10:30am CT. Appointments are needed from 10:30am-noon CT. Call...

Learn More

Beulah Bulletin

Beulah Bulletin

Beulah, ND
With Beulah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

