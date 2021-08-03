Beulah events coming soon

(BEULAH, ND) Beulah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beulah:

Native Language Summit Stanton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND

What would you see and hear at the Villages? Join Native linguists as they speak Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, and Plains Indian Sign Language. Each segment will cover the origins...

Movie Night in the Park - Dodge ND Dodge, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

DreamWorks The Croods A New Age Wednesday August 18th - Dodge City Park 6pm Burgers and Brats by the City of Dodge and the Park Board 7:30/8pm Movie Time Free Popcorn, bring your own refreshments

Outdoor Movie Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

ALL are welcome to join us at this FREE outdoor movie showing at Riverside Park! We will have our Summer Reading Program finale at 8:00pm to award the SRP participants and grand prize winners...

Oliver County Fair Center, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Center, ND

County fair with all the amenities, including 4-H exhibits, dinner, power pull, dance. https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/county-extension-offices/oliver-county

Custer Health Blood Pressure & Foot Care Clinic Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 205 2nd St NW, Beulah, ND

Custer Health will hold a blood pressure & foot care clinic at School House Apartments in Beulah. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:30 - 10:30am CT. Appointments are needed from 10:30am-noon CT. Call...