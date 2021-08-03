Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campo, CA

Campo calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 5 days ago

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Campo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Campo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfM63_0bGR5PqG00

ManCamp 2021

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Calling the Men of CCO to join the adventure this year at Pine Valley Bible Conference Center. With an ever changing society, turbulent social climate and impending pressure on the Church, we as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Eaga_0bGR5PqG00

The Foundation

Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

The Foundation at Chula Vista, San Diego, CA 92154, Dulzura, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 08 2021 at 05:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OPU7_0bGR5PqG00

Valley Wide Kayak Club Kayak Camping at Lake Morena

Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2550 Lake Morena Dr, Campo, CA

All kayaking events in Tecate, Baja California. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Tecate like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dL2h7_0bGR5PqG00

Abominable @ Potrero County Park

Potrero, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 24800 Potrero Park Dr, Potrero, CA

Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jezm2_0bGR5PqG00

Fishing With a Ranger

Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Campo, CA

Join Ranger John on the Boat Rental Dock for some fishing. Ranger John will have fishing poles, bait and will be after some Bluegill in Lake Raven. Learn about where you can find them. Practice...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Campo News Flash

Campo News Flash

Campo, CA
14
Followers
168
Post
969
Views
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Dulzura, CA
City
Potrero, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
City
Tecate, CA
City
Pine Valley, CA
City
Campo, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy