Campo calendar: Events coming up

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Campo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Campo area:

ManCamp 2021 Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Calling the Men of CCO to join the adventure this year at Pine Valley Bible Conference Center. With an ever changing society, turbulent social climate and impending pressure on the Church, we as...

The Foundation Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

The Foundation at Chula Vista, San Diego, CA 92154, Dulzura, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 08 2021 at 05:30 pm

Valley Wide Kayak Club Kayak Camping at Lake Morena Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2550 Lake Morena Dr, Campo, CA

All kayaking events in Tecate, Baja California. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Tecate like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Abominable @ Potrero County Park Potrero, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 24800 Potrero Park Dr, Potrero, CA

Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs.

Fishing With a Ranger Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Campo, CA

Join Ranger John on the Boat Rental Dock for some fishing. Ranger John will have fishing poles, bait and will be after some Bluegill in Lake Raven. Learn about where you can find them. Practice...