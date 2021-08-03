Sibley calendar: What's coming up

(SIBLEY, IA) Sibley has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Sibley area:

Grape Escape Uncorked Round Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 30124 MN-264, Round Lake, MN

A new fundraising event hosted by Lakes Regional Healthcare Foundation is planned for Friday, August 13. The Foundation’s Grape Escape Uncorked event will raise funds toward the Scholarship...

Burger Barn Sibley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 407 9th St, Sibley, IA

The Burger Barn at Sibley Super Foods parking lot is serving lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. each Wednesday & Friday. It is a free will donation with a minimum amount suggested. Your participation...

MK5K Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1600 Stower Dr, Worthington, MN

Annual Mary Kay 5K and 2-mile family fun walk will take place on Wednesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Nobles County Fairgrounds. Packet pick-up and on-site registration begins at 6:00 p.m...

Days of Olde Cook-off Ocheyedan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

1st annual Days of Olde Cook-off. $20 entry fee per class. Meat provided. 3 classes: pork ribs, sirloin roast, chicken wings. 7am sign in and meat pickup at SW corner of the tennis court. Judging...

Summer Sunday Series Sibley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 719 5th Ave, Sibley, IA

On July 18th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at McCallum Museum Peter Wagner, local train historian and publisher of the NW Iowa Review and Sibley Gazette Tribune, will talk about the Rock Island Line an...