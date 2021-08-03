Sibley calendar: What's coming up
(SIBLEY, IA) Sibley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sibley area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 30124 MN-264, Round Lake, MN
A new fundraising event hosted by Lakes Regional Healthcare Foundation is planned for Friday, August 13. The Foundation’s Grape Escape Uncorked event will raise funds toward the Scholarship...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 407 9th St, Sibley, IA
The Burger Barn at Sibley Super Foods parking lot is serving lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. each Wednesday & Friday. It is a free will donation with a minimum amount suggested. Your participation...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 1600 Stower Dr, Worthington, MN
Annual Mary Kay 5K and 2-mile family fun walk will take place on Wednesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Nobles County Fairgrounds. Packet pick-up and on-site registration begins at 6:00 p.m...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
1st annual Days of Olde Cook-off. $20 entry fee per class. Meat provided. 3 classes: pork ribs, sirloin roast, chicken wings. 7am sign in and meat pickup at SW corner of the tennis court. Judging...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 719 5th Ave, Sibley, IA
On July 18th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at McCallum Museum Peter Wagner, local train historian and publisher of the NW Iowa Review and Sibley Gazette Tribune, will talk about the Rock Island Line an...
