Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Dr. Nicole L. Davis: “I would coach and teach people to be free thinkers”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would coach and teach people to be free thinkers, to be civil and learn conflict management and resolution skills, to live independent of other’s approval, to respect and value the humanness of others, to embrace the beauty of our diversity, and to spend most of their energy discovering who they are by honing their gifts and talents. I would encourage them to never settle, have standards, and to spend their days discovering the purpose (your life’s work) God has them on this planet.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Christian Church#Marriages#Black Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Parent Coach Teaches Children Time Management

Honolulu (KHON2) – Parent Coach Karen Gibson has valuable advice on teaching children time management. “Many students don’t learn how to study, how to organize and how to practice efficient time management,” explains Gibson. “If parents took the time to teach kids how to organize their materials/study area, properly manage their time and how to overcome procrastination, academic stress would be reduced. Studying would no longer be dreaded, and students might actually learn to enjoy their academic journey.”
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescent

Last fall I wrote an article titled, “How to improve relationships with your adult children.” Ironically, I had just begun counseling to do so. My article’s message was love, listen and support, and creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescents is similar. Feeling loved is important at every age. Philippians...
HomelessThrive Global

An Interview With Rohn Monroe About His Faith and How It Influences His Charitable Work

Rohn Monroe is the president and CEO of A.M.E.N. Foundation, a faith-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing for low income families and homeless veterans. He is a trained expert in team-building, project management, corporate operations, and strategic initiative execution. During the course of his career, Rohn has held both supervisory and executive positions at multiple private firms in the fields of finance, marketing, and technology. Beyond his professional roles, Rohn Monroe serves in a volunteer capacity for Friends Help A Friend, The Helping Hand Foundation, a charitable organization that assists veterans and the disabled in a number ways, including housing, transportation, and in-home care.
RelationshipsThrive Global

Are You Striving To Be Both The Ideal Worker and the Perfect Mother? Stop! They Are Both Harming You.

Who is the ideal worker? In an abstract about why family and work conflict, the ideal worker is defined as ‘one who takes no time off for childbearing or childrearing and who works full-time and is available for overtime’. We all know the type. They work long hours, if they have children you sure as hell never hear about them and they never took any time off to have said children either! In other words, the ideal has to be men. Where does that leave women and their careers?
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.
KidsThought Catalog

I Will Teach My Children The Art Of Living

My children will eat Indian food. We will become friends with the owner of the Indian restaurant that’s two blocks down the street from us and he’ll add extra garlic naan to our order and take them into the kitchen to show them how it is cooked in the clay oven. They’ll watch the dough rise like it’s magic—they’ll exercise the bone of curiosity from the very beginning. When the sky is clear and the stars are out, we will eat in the backyard even when it is cold. We will wrap ourselves in blankets and scarves and my children will complain about how freezing it is and how the food is too spicy, and when they’re 31 having dinner at their in-law’s house on gold plated china with their napkin folded neatly in their lap, they’ll call me and say, “Mom, we get it.”
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Michael Blair from My 600lb Life?

Since its premiere in 2012, My 600-Lb Life has documented dozens of people’s weight loss journeys. While all of the stories have been special, there have been some cast members that have stuck with viewers long after their time on the show was over. Michael Blair is one of those people. Michael appeared on the show in 2021. When viewers were introduced to him, he weighed almost 610 pounds and his weight had started to effect his daily life. Even though he was still able to get up and move around, he couldn’t do much else. His body was in constant pain and he had several rashes that made him feel embarrassed. Michael knew that if he didn’t change his habits, he might not be around much longer. He decided to seek the help of well-known bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now).
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Rich Father Abandons Son for Marrying Poor Girl – Story of the Day

A young couple meets in college and decides to get married, but his wealthy father doesn't approve of the girl and cuts him off. Jack Groenfeld fell in love with Melena Sanchez the moment he laid eyes on her on the very first day of college. Something about her drew him like a magnet, not just her looks, though she was beautiful. It was a sweetness about her, a serenity that enchanted him.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 8: Gina Marie Krasley Dead At Age 30

At the age of 30, Gina Marie Krasley from Season 8 of My 600-Lb. Life is confirmed to be dead via her obituary. TLC fans of Gina can read her full obituary on Tribute Archive. Wondering what Gina Marie Krasley’s cause of death was? What she was doing with her life when she passed away? Keep reading and we’ll share what details have been made public surrounding her death.
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Weight Loss957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband lost a lot of weight and he’s letting it all go to his head.”

Hi, good morning. I’m writing in today to ask for advice. My husband has recently lost a lot of weight and he is looking amazing, he is the best version of himself! We are both 31 years old and have been together for almost 10 years. Well my husband was always a big guy for as long as I can remember. When we 1st started dating people thought it wasn’t going to last. They would say we make an odd couple. Then we got married and those same people would ask me what I saw in him, and that I could do a lot better. His physical appearance never bothered me. I fell in love with every bit of him despite of all the negative comments. He’s always been self conscious about his appearance. I have reassured him that he’s perfect just the way he is, but I agreed to support him, if going through weight loss surgery would make him feel better about himself. Fast forward it’s been a over a year and he is definitely feeling himself. A little too much. He’s picked up a cocky attitude when we are out in public. Confidence is sexy, cockyness is not. Not only that but he’s been spending a lot on his physical appearance clothing/shoes/hair cuts twice a week etc. I love that he’s feeling and looking great but I don’t like his new attitude. He also makes joking but somewhat hurtful comments like “Now I’m the hot one in the relationship” or “Girls were checking me out while I was pumping gas, you better watch out.” “You’re just jealous because I’m getting attention.” In reality he doesn’t know how to handle the attention, and I’m afraid to lose the person who I first fell in love with. How do I tell him to tone it down because he’s turning into a jerk, and instead of helping our relationship it’s hurting it! He still seems to be bitter about how he was treated when he was fat, compared to how he’s treated now, and he takes it out on me when I was the one who loved him then and now. I was so happy with my gordito. 🙁 (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

BEL MOONEY: How can I stop abuse secret from ruining my wedding?

I am 28 and happy with a wonderful fiance and our beautiful four-month-old son. We are planning to marry next June. On our third date six years ago, I told him a secret I’ve never felt comfortable talking about to anyone else. The secret I’d hidden for years was so serious that I’m struggling to write it down for you even now. As a child I was abused by my brother who’s three years older.

Comments / 0

Community Policy