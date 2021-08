You have to know exactly who your ideal customer is and be specific. If you market to everyone, you market to no one. People need to see themselves in your marketing. That means ensuring that when you’re communicating, there are self-opt-in questions that make people say “Yeah that’s me!” You can only do that if you’re talking specifically to them. Saying your service or product is for everybody is not enough. You’ve got to get more granular. It doesn’t mean you won’t serve people outside of that specific niche, but you have to talk directly to your customer and that means you have to know who they are specifically.