San Manuel, AZ

Coming soon: San Manuel events

San Manuel Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) Live events are lining up on the San Manuel calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Manuel area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rGVX_0bGR5Aqb00

Movie on the Lawn: The Call of the Wild

Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10555 N La Cañada Dr, Oro Valley, AZ

Bring your blanket and lawn chairs for a evening out. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3l3v_0bGR5Aqb00

PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND

Catalina, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15930 N Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina, AZ

PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND is on Facebook. To connect with PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrFnE_0bGR5Aqb00

Caring Transitions FRIDAY FLASH Sale / N 1st & Palisades

Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

View information about this sale in Tucson, AZ. The sale starts Friday, August 13. It is being run by Caring Transitions of Southern Arizona.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pDlK_0bGR5Aqb00

Heirlooms Farmers Markets - Oro Valley

Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 10901 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ

This event listing provided for the Oro Valley community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU4W5_0bGR5Aqb00

HEROES, Hearts & Horses

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 7000 North Resort Drive, Tucson, AZ 85750

HEROES, Hearts & Horses is dedicated to our Heroes and their honorable and selfless service.

Learn More

