Eureka calendar: Events coming up

(EUREKA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Eureka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

Beaumont Fly Ins Beaumont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11651 SE Main St, Beaumont, KS

Come enjoy Beaumont fly ins the second Saturday, August, September, and October to the Historic Beaumont Hotel and Air Strip. The Beaumont is a homing beacon to all pilots and travelers who want...

A concise history of the Santa Fe Trail Matfield Green, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 695 KS-177, Matfield Green, KS

Beginning in 1821, the Santa Fe Trail was actively in use for almost 60 years. How could a relatively short-lived highway of commerce have a legacy lasting two hundred years? A Prairie Talk at a...

Third Annual Sporting Clays Team Tournament Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Sporting Clays Team Tournament to send military veterans on all-expenses paid trips to Washington, DC through PHS Honor Flight. Come early Friday and practice on the Trap and Skeet or 5-stand...

Mindy Graham: Women’s Prairie Drumming Circle Matfield Green, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 695 Kansas 177 Scenic, Matfield Green, KS 66862

A women’s drum circle in an idyllic, shaded prairie setting with drumming facilitator and Matfield Green resident Mindy Graham.

Tony Capizzo: Seed Collecting on the PrairyArt Path Matfield Green, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 640 KS-177, Matfield Green, KS 66862

A guided seed collecting hike on the PrairyArt Path with The Nature Conservancy’s Flint Hill Initiative Manager Tony Capizzo.