Moscow events calendar

(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are lining up on the Moscow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moscow:

Weekly Worship Service Somerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1050 Rich Rd, Somerville, TN

An In-Person Worship Option is available at The Chapel is each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 9, 2021!

Pop-Up Game Night Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4610 Merchants Park Cir Suite 521, Collierville, TN

Pop-Up Game Night with Barnes and Noble About this Event Join us Wednesday, August 11th for a Pop-Up Game Night at Barnes and Noble in Carriage Crossing. We will be on site from 5-8 with a variety...

Car Night at Tony's Trophy Room All-American Grill Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 929 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN

Tony's Trophy Room All-American Grill and the Memphis Street Rods are kicking off a new cruise night every other Tuesday evening beginning 23 March! There will be an outdoor bar, cornhole, and...

Collierville Farmers Market Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 454 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN

Season: Summer and FallMarket Hours: May 27 - October 2021Thursdays, 8 am - 12 pmLocation:Collierville United Methodist Church, 454 W Poplar Avenue,

Amazing Duck Race Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1185 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN

The Amazing Duck Race is quacking good time in support of literacy! For your $5 donation, you'll adopt a (plastic) rubber ducky. If your rubberized feathered friend is one of the first three to...