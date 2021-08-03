Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Moscow events calendar

Posted by 
Moscow Daily
Moscow Daily
 5 days ago

(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are lining up on the Moscow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moscow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490rOo_0bGR58AO00

Weekly Worship Service

Somerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1050 Rich Rd, Somerville, TN

An In-Person Worship Option is available at The Chapel is each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 9, 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05d1kE_0bGR58AO00

Pop-Up Game Night

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4610 Merchants Park Cir Suite 521, Collierville, TN

Pop-Up Game Night with Barnes and Noble About this Event Join us Wednesday, August 11th for a Pop-Up Game Night at Barnes and Noble in Carriage Crossing. We will be on site from 5-8 with a variety...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jm4H_0bGR58AO00

Car Night at Tony's Trophy Room All-American Grill

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 929 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN

Tony's Trophy Room All-American Grill and the Memphis Street Rods are kicking off a new cruise night every other Tuesday evening beginning 23 March! There will be an outdoor bar, cornhole, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U08gA_0bGR58AO00

Collierville Farmers Market

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 454 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN

Season: Summer and FallMarket Hours: May 27 - October 2021Thursdays, 8 am - 12 pmLocation:Collierville United Methodist Church, 454 W Poplar Avenue,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqFzv_0bGR58AO00

Amazing Duck Race

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1185 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN

The Amazing Duck Race is quacking good time in support of literacy! For your $5 donation, you'll adopt a (plastic) rubber ducky. If your rubberized feathered friend is one of the first three to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Moscow Daily

Moscow Daily

Moscow, TN
14
Followers
164
Post
319
Views
ABOUT

With Moscow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chapel#Tn Tony#The Memphis Street Rods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Related
Hugo, OKHugo Daily News

Calendar of Events...

Happy Birthday to Edward Roberts (July 31)! Students report to school on: Boswell: Aug. 2. Soper: Aug. 12. Hugo: Aug. 9. Fort Towson: Aug. 16. The deadline for the Calendar of Events is 12 p.m. each Tuesday. Have something for the Hugo News Calendar of Events? Email to editor@sbcglobal.net. or call 580.326.3311!

Comments / 0

Community Policy