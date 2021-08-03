Cancel
Bottineau, ND

Bottineau calendar: Events coming up

Bottineau Times
 5 days ago

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Live events are coming to Bottineau.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bottineau:

Annual Prime Rib Supper Silent Auction Fundraiser

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

This years fundraiser will raise money for the city park. Money raised will go towards, but not limited to: Park bathroom doors and interior remodel, park shelter maintenance, landscaping, etc...

LMSP OLC Day Camp (7 & 8 Year Olds)

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

The Outdoor Learning Center (OLC) at Lake Metigoshe State Park is hosting a day camp for those 7 & 8 years of age that are interested in learning hands-on recreational skills and environmental...

Annual Corn Feed

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come on out for our annual Corn Feed! All the corn, dogs, brats, and chips you can handle; as well as great drinks and company! Free to the public and all ages welcome!

20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Event

Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 10939 US-281, Dunseith, ND

Join us for a variety of performances and memorials commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. You may also like the following events from International Peace Garden

Wild Outdoor Women (WOW) Event-Fall

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

This event is primarily for ladies over the age of 16 who wish to learn or improve on skills associated with several outdoor recreational activities.

Bottineau, ND
