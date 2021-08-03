Roberto Rios of Schwan’s Company: “Embrace digital and e-commerce”

Buoyed by vaccines and government stimulus, albeit variants of Covid-19 looming as a potential headwind, the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown in business. The asset management industry is buzzing with activity, as they take stock of all that might have changed and what has not in the post-recovery reality. However, some players have a distinct advantage. Through the period of disruption last year, when capital markets were highly volatile but still functioning without notable disruption, some forward-looking asset managers took the time to strengthen their digital and data muscle. They are now applying the advantage across the asset-management value chain – accelerating value for their business.