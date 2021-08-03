Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Roberto Rios of Schwan’s Company: “Embrace digital and e-commerce”

By Fotis Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbrace digital and e-commerce. Consumers today are digital first, and we need to meet them everywhere they are. This idea builds upon the idea of engaging with consumers and extends not only to social interactions, but also to being available to them via e-commerce. Through our digital campaign ads, we are exploring the concept of “buy now” functionality built into the ads, so people can connect with our brands through our visuals and storytelling and then respond in real-time with a purchase.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Online Marketing#E Commerce#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Strategies#Cj Foods Usa Inc#Cjcj Food#Lifewater#Procter Gamble#P G#Red Baron#Frozen Pizza#Korean#Asian#Bibigo#Schwan S Company And#Pepsico Biscuit Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Canva Featured on Fast Company’s Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Canva, the global visual communications platform, announced its inclusion in Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators annual list, which honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation. Canva was recognized for its continued drive to build new products that empower everyone to design while fostering a culture of creativity and innovation in all parts of the business.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

This Social Commerce App Is Eclipsing And Redefining E-commerce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Social commerce has been the biggest revolution of the e-commerce and online shopping industry in recent years. Customers are now looking for the easiest, engaging, and most meaningful shopping experiences that provide...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Maersk Is Making An E-Commerce Play

A.P. Moller – Maersk further bolstered its position in the e-commerce space on Friday when it announced the acquisition of Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible SCM), a U.S.-based business-to-consumer, e-commerce logistics, and parcel delivery company. Denmark-headquartered Maersk said the acquisition will allow its B2C segment to reach three-quarters of the U.S. direct-to-consumer market within 24 hours and 95% within 48 hours.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Boomer-Specfic E-Commerce Platforms

Australian media company Starts at 60 has launched an e-commerce platform dedicated to tech-savvy Baby Boomers. From clothing and footwear to health supplements and kitchen appliances, this online marketplace is a space for Aussies over the age of 60 to find products and services that are already curated to their age-specific needs.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Safilo Takes Another Step Towards Digital Transformation With New Carrera E-commerce Platform In The U.S.

PADUA, Italy and SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of eyewear, announces the launch of us.carreraworld.com, a new U.S. e-commerce platform in the U.S. for its own core brand Carrera. This new direct-to-consumer strategy for the US market coincides with the historic eyewear brand's 65th anniversary this year and is the further evolution of the brand's existing website.
Businessmartechseries.com

Phoenix MI Acquires Communicus, Advances Advertising and Brand Measurement Solution

Global Advertising and Brand Specialist Phoenix Marketing International announced the acquisition of research-based advertising consultancy Communicus, which provides insights into how advertising campaigns build brands and motivate purchasing. “This acquisition will allow us to integrate Communicus’ exceptional longitudinal advertising research system into our end-to-end advertising solutions,” said Allen R. DeCotiis,...
Businessmartechseries.com

TripleLift Expands Global Footprint With New Business Operations In Asia Pacific

The ad tech innovator taps The Trade Desk’s Henry Shelley to lead APAC region. TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced an expansion in their Asia Pacific (APAC) operations with Henry Shelley appointed as Managing Director, based in Singapore. Fueling TripleLift’s expansion in APAC is its success in Australia, where the company works with 70% of the top 50 comScore publishers.
Businessmurphyshockeylaw.net

Kellogg Company Interns Embrace Entrepreneurial Spirit

Innovation breathes fire into Kellogg Company’s vision and purpose – it connects its past, present and future. The business was founded on a great idea and it’s creating the future through great ideas in support of the company’s Deploy for Growth Strategy. This summer, Kellogg interns were challenged to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit for the 2021 Intern Innovation Challenge, held in partnership with eighteen94 capital, Kellogg’s venture capital fund.
Behind Viral Videosprweek.com

Publicis Groupe partners with TikTok on social commerce

Publicis Groupe is the latest holding company to ink a global partnership with TikTok, the companies said on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe’s clients will gain early access to test e-commerce products on TikTok and gain access to exclusive research on the social commerce space. Publicis will also participate in an incubator...
ShoppingPosted by
Footwear News

International Brands Led Millennial’s Pandemic-Induced E-Commerce Shopping Habits

With in-person shopping largely limited, many millennials went straight to their favorite international brands’ websites for purchases during the first half of 2021, a new survey has found  — with clothing and footwear among the most-purchased categories. Over the last six months, 52% of people age 25 to 34 made direct-to-consumer e-commerce purchases from international brands, according to eShopWorld’s July Global Voices: Pre-Peak Pulse 2021 survey of about 15,000 consumers in 14 countries. “Shuttered stores and reduced access to physical shops prompted consumers to purchase items online that they normally would have validated and bought in-store,” ESW said in a statement. By region,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Suma Brands Raises $150M To Acquire and Grow E-Commerce Brands Into Household Names

Pace Capital, Material and i80 Group lead financing for previously stealth operator. Suma Brands, a platform for acquiring and scaling Amazon FBA businesses, announced the close of a Series A investment led by Pace Capital and Material alongside a credit facility led by i80 Group. These financings bring the total amount raised by the company, which launched last year and has been operating in stealth mode, to over $150M.
Businessmartechseries.com

Jeff Stelmach Joins GES as Global President Brand Experiences

New leader brings exceptional expertise in growing successful agencies with strong company cultures. GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world’s leading brands, appointed Jeff Stelmach as Global President Brand Experiences. With deep experience in growing successful agencies in the event marketing space, Stelmach’s appointment significantly bolsters the firm’s growing experiential practice.
Technologymartechseries.com

The Future of Digital Commerce is Powered by the Collective

In business, silos are everywhere. Information silos, data silos, organizational silos — these divisions surround us no matter what industry we work in, and we spend countless hours trying to overcome them. The (many, many) hours are often worth it in the end. We’ve all seen that the most impactful products, the most effective data, the most efficient companies, are all driven by collaboration, diversity, and interconnectivity.
Economybenefitspro.com

Why asset management providers must embrace digital

Buoyed by vaccines and government stimulus, albeit variants of Covid-19 looming as a potential headwind, the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown in business. The asset management industry is buzzing with activity, as they take stock of all that might have changed and what has not in the post-recovery reality. However, some players have a distinct advantage. Through the period of disruption last year, when capital markets were highly volatile but still functioning without notable disruption, some forward-looking asset managers took the time to strengthen their digital and data muscle. They are now applying the advantage across the asset-management value chain – accelerating value for their business.
Economyreadwrite.com

Companies Helping E-Commerce Stay a Step Ahead of Customer Expectations

People might have moved indoors during the 2020 pandemic, but they didn’t stop shopping. In a wave that caused a reported 10-year jump in online buying technologies, e-commerce became de rigueur. Businesses that kept up were able to stay afloat and ride unprecedented Black Friday weekend waves. Companies Helping E-Commerce...
InternetThe Drum

8 Essential tools for e-commerce in 2021

Retail sales continue to shift from the high street to online stores, with 36.1% of retail sales in Great Britain occurring online in February 2021. With this shift, one of the biggest challenges online retailers now face is how to make up for a direct physical experience with a product.

Comments / 0

Community Policy