Hilken Mancini of Punk Rock Aerobics: “TAKE UP SPACE and MOVE!”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAKE UP SPACE and MOVE! Just start doing anything- it’s better than doing nothing. Even if it is just a walk around the block or dancing to your favorite song- remember that it’s OK to make mistakes, to have fun and laugh at yourself- not to be great at whatever it is you try, and not perfect! The figures are still shocking in terms of people who don’t exercise or realize its importance. Exercise truly saves your life- so just start!

