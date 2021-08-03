Hilken Mancini of Punk Rock Aerobics: “TAKE UP SPACE and MOVE!”

If a band’s discography is like a universe, Liars’ Angus Andrew is traveling through a wormhole on The Apple Drop, out Friday. “[Working on this record] let me re-imagine the whole trajectory of what Liars has been,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I’ve really made a point with each record to experiment and try something brand new, a completely different way of working. I always imagine that as the kind of straight line of creativity, sort of pointing out into the distance. Working on this record, I started to realize that maybe that trajectory is more a bit like a spiral, and it’s sort of coming back into itself. Like, the stuff that you learn each time, you don’t totally disregard, so it does keep affecting the way things are working.”