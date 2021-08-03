Tornillo events calendar

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Tornillo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tornillo:

West Texas at San Lorenzo Church Festival Clint, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 611 Avenida De San Lorenzo, Clint, TX

West Texas at the San Lorenzo Church festival Sunday August 8, 2021 from 7:30pm to 9pm.

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5! El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Maluma - El Paso, TX San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Maluma VENUE: Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX DATE: 24 September, 2021, 08:00 PM

Ghosts of The Camino Real San Elizario Spirit Walk San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

San Elizario has hundreds of years of history, dating back to 1598….. it has had much time to collect ghosts. Walking along Main Street is like stepping back in time unchanged. Whispers can be...

COVID-19 Vaccination - Moderna El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10700 Gateway Blvd. E, A Building Courtyard, El Paso, TX 79928

Please choose ONLY 1 time slot to ensure there are enough slots available. The vaccine is provided FREE of charge.