Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornillo, TX

Tornillo events calendar

Posted by 
Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 5 days ago

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Tornillo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tornillo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442dry_0bGR4wju00

West Texas at San Lorenzo Church Festival

Clint, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 611 Avenida De San Lorenzo, Clint, TX

West Texas at the San Lorenzo Church festival Sunday August 8, 2021 from 7:30pm to 9pm. You may also like the following events from West Texas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixhq6_0bGR4wju00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgGOq_0bGR4wju00

Maluma - El Paso, TX

San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Maluma VENUE: Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX DATE: 24 September, 2021, 08:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPeH3_0bGR4wju00

Ghosts of The Camino Real San Elizario Spirit Walk

San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

San Elizario has hundreds of years of history, dating back to 1598….. it has had much time to collect ghosts. Walking along Main Street is like stepping back in time unchanged. Whispers can be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSE1X_0bGR4wju00

COVID-19 Vaccination - Moderna

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10700 Gateway Blvd. E, A Building Courtyard, El Paso, TX 79928

Please choose ONLY 1 time slot to ensure there are enough slots available. The vaccine is provided FREE of charge.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
25
Followers
172
Post
877
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Clint, TX
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Tornillo, TX
City
San Elizario, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Dog Day#Live Events#The San Lorenzo Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy