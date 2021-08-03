Keith Cich & Cameron Clarke of Sunderstorm: “Pace yourself at trade shows”
Keith — (1) Hire an experienced controller early in the game. It’s difficult to assist operations, manage fundraising, and be responsible for the books at the same time. Two jobs in a start-up is plenty. (2) That your kids might not be as excited about the cannabis industry as you are. My younger daughter was very skeptical about my new career, but as my older daughter entered college, she was a minor celebrity for having her dad start Kanha gummies. You win some, you lose some. (3) Pace yourself at tradeshows. The abundance of freely offered and exceptional quality cannabis products should be taken with a sense of sobriety.thriveglobal.com
