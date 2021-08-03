Cancel
Amy Crumpton of Social Cactus: “Lemon water with himalayan rock salt every morning as soon as I wake up”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLemon water with himalayan rock salt every morning as soon as I wake up. This is sooo good for your immune system and is super alkalizing which helps your body balance PH. As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Crumpton, Founder of Social Cactus, Certified Business, NLP and Mindset Coach.

Tony Robbins
#Himalayan#Salt#Exercise#Fitness#Vitamins#Social Cactus#Nlp#Mindset Coach
Spain
