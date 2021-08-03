Cancel
NBA

Rudy Gay has agreed to a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz

By Marilyn Dubinski
Pounding The Rock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the San Antonio Spurs came to agreements with free agents Doug McDermott and Zach Collins yesterday, three of their own players have already signed elsewhere. After Gorgui Dieng agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, and Trey Lyles agreed to two years, $5 million with the Detroit Pistons yesterday, the Spurs have felt their first notable impact in terms of losing a player today with the announcement that Rudy Gay will be signing with the Utah Jazz on a two-year, $12 million deal (second year player option).

