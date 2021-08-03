Lyman events coming up

(LYMAN, WY) Lyman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lyman area:

Friday the 13th Shoot in Wyoming, Free Foto Friday Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1500 Main St, Evanston, WY

Friday the 13th Shoot in Wyoming, Free Photo Friday. This will be held at the Evanston Historic Railroad Round House, on Friday, August 13th starting at 9AM. This shoot will feature stereotypical...

Art Gruber and the EZ Money Band Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 339 Wasatch Rd, Evanston, WY

We just keep bring back the crowd favorites. If you seen them we know we will see you the 21st. If you have not seen them don't miss out this classic rock band always rocks the house. Make it a...

Nate Cook and the Heavy Bucket Band Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 339 Wasatch Rd, Evanston, WY

They are back!!! Our fans keep asking and we keep making it happen. Its the last Saturday of the races so enjoy the Wyoming Downs and our free rides and come back for dinner and another great...

Evanston-Uinta County Airport Joint Powers Board Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1601 Harrison Dr, Evanston, WY

Uinta County Courthouse 225 9th Street Evanston, WY 82930-3415 Phone: 307-783-0301 Bridger Valley Phone:

August Model Train Show Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1500 Main St, Evanston, WY

Operating Train layouts in many scales, vendors, food, historic Union Pacific Roundhouse and engine shop with a functioning turntable, and a full size steam engine on display are just some of the...