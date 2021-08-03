Live events on the horizon in Ozona

(OZONA, TX) Live events are coming to Ozona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ozona area:

Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Sonora, TX

The Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Sonora, Texas. This Sonora rodeo is held at Sutton County Park. The rodeo is held annually in...

Free Comic Book Day Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 306 E Mulberry St, Sonora, TX

Free Comic Books for all ages will be given out at the Sutton County Public Library courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9:00 am-12 noon. #FCBD21

Sutton County Days Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for the Sonora Outlaw Rodeo! Lots of vendors and fun - then KEVIN FOWLER that night!

Sonora Excursion Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

See historic Downtown Sonora, the Ice House Ranch Museum and the beautiful caverns

