Paonia, CO

Live events Paonia — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Paonia Dispatch
Paonia Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PAONIA, CO) Paonia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paonia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p99Ic_0bGR4icy00

Nelson Rangell at Azura

Paonia, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 16764 Farmers Mine Road, Paonia, CO 81428

A night of jazz and wine. Come enjoy a gorgeous summer evening and breathtaking views from Azura! bluesage.org to buy tickets

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qb0zl_0bGR4icy00

Niceness — Pickin' Productions

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Pickin’ in the park presents Niceness with Jeneve Rose Mitchell & J-Calvin Opening Free SHOW @ 6pm Local Beer, Food, Wine & Cider

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I09GS_0bGR4icy00

SOLD OUT Gourmet Food & Wine Pairing – August 7

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 41716 Reds Rd, Paonia, CO

SOLD OUT 6:30 PM Limited Seating/Reservations Required A brief vineyard and cellar tour is followed by an in-depth cellar tasting right from the barrels. The evening continues in the vineyard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjEFC_0bGR4icy00

Art at the Paonia Library!

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Samuel Wade Rd, Paonia, CO

Local art is being displayed at the Paonia Library, available to view during open hours from June to September! ARTIST BIO Naropa Sabine has worked in numerous artistic disciplines, engaging in...

Learn More

Outdoor Storytime in Paonia

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 80 Samuel Wade Rd, Paonia, CO

Storytime is back! Children, ages 0-5, and their caretakers are invited to join us for outdoor Storytimes at the Paonia Library Amphitheater on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of every month at...

Learn More

Paonia Dispatch

Paonia Dispatch

Paonia, CO
ABOUT

With Paonia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

