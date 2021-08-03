What’s up Canisteo: Local events calendar

(CANISTEO, NY) Canisteo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Canisteo area:

Thursday Demolition Derby Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7462 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY

Kids on the Block Puppet Show Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Join the Hornell FRC for a puppet show about diversity and inclusion featuring "The kids on the Block" puppets with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Please register through the signup...

End of summer prize winners!! Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Stop in for winners to be announce for the summer reading programs and Lego contest. Lawn party to follow - weather pending Masks are required for all patrons at this time. Also check out other...

Hornell Library Lego Competition Results Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 64 Genesee St, Hornell, NY

Lego Moving showing in the Children's Area at 2:00 PM Summer Party with Lego Competition Results at 4:00 PM

Christian Motorcyclists Association (Solid Rock Riders Chapter) Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 7611 Industrial Park Rd, Hornell, NY

Christian Motorcyclists Association (Solid Rock Riders Chapter) meets the 2nd Saturday, 9:30AM at Arkport Cycles (upstairs), 7611 Industrial Park Rd, Hornell, NY 14843. Call Jeff (585) 704-9871...