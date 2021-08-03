Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canisteo, NY

What’s up Canisteo: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 5 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Canisteo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Canisteo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqQ5S_0bGR4hkF00

Thursday Demolition Derby

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7462 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY

Thursday Demolition Derby is on Facebook. To connect with Thursday Demolition Derby, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8qO5_0bGR4hkF00

Kids on the Block Puppet Show

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Join the Hornell FRC for a puppet show about diversity and inclusion featuring "The kids on the Block" puppets with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Please register through the signup...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaKZe_0bGR4hkF00

End of summer prize winners!!

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Stop in for winners to be announce for the summer reading programs and Lego contest. Lawn party to follow - weather pending Masks are required for all patrons at this time. Also check out other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSzBA_0bGR4hkF00

Hornell Library Lego Competition Results

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 64 Genesee St, Hornell, NY

Lego Moving showing in the Children's Area at 2:00 PM Summer Party with Lego Competition Results at 4:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvWnV_0bGR4hkF00

Christian Motorcyclists Association (Solid Rock Riders Chapter)

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 7611 Industrial Park Rd, Hornell, NY

Christian Motorcyclists Association (Solid Rock Riders Chapter) meets the 2nd Saturday, 9:30AM at Arkport Cycles (upstairs), 7611 Industrial Park Rd, Hornell, NY 14843. Call Jeff (585) 704-9871...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
25
Followers
167
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canisteo, NY
City
Hornell, NY
Hornell, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Demolition Derby#Live Events#Puppets#Block#Ny Lego Moving#Solid Rock Riders Chapter#Arkport Cycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy