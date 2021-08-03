Onawa events coming up

(ONAWA, IA) Onawa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onawa area:

19th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1825 235th St, Onawa, IA

Fun day of golf for all Chamber Members. Great prizes and food all day!

2nd Annual Suicide Awareness Poker Run Decatur, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Looking forward to another great year remembering all that we lost too soon and supporting all those who need an open ear! Please come help raise money for a great cause at our 2nd Annual Suicide...

Behlen 8' Round Bale Feeders Hornick, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Behlen 8' Round Bale Feeders, (2) Bale Feeders, 8' Width, 52" Height

Student Lake Day — Whiting Christian Church Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 21596 Dogwood Ave, Onawa, IA

Our annual student ministry lake day is coming up on August 10th! Supper provided!

Camp Imaginarium Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1314 15th St, Onawa, IA

This camp is centered on STEM! Science, Technology, Engineering & Math. Kids will build friendships, as they experience interactive activities, learn how things work, and create things themselves...