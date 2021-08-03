Rugby events coming up

(RUGBY, ND) Rugby is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rugby area:

Rockin’ the Lake Minnewaukan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

We’re bringing the party to Minnewauken, ND for Rockin’ the Lake!

KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The 20th Annual KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, August 14th. Open to kids ages 0-12 years old. It's FREE, FREE, FREE. Pre-registration is highly recommended (check in on...

2021 North Dakota Marriage Retreat Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 41st ST NE, Esmond, ND 58332

Join other married couples from around the region for our annual Marriage Retreat. It's a great time of relaxation, fellowship, and renewal!

Annual Village Fair Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Live music, pioneer demonstrations, fair food, art exhibit and loads of family fun. The biggest, best day of the year at Prairie Village Museum.

2021 Masters Indigenous Games Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The next Masters Indigenous Games will be taking place in 2021 in Canada's Capital, Ottawa, ON. MIG2021 will be hosted on Algonquin Territory and give Indigenous athletes a national stage to...