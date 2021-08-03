Cancel
Rugby, ND

Rugby events coming up

Rugby Journal
 5 days ago

(RUGBY, ND) Rugby is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rugby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5cl1_0bGR4fyn00

Rockin’ the Lake

Minnewaukan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

We’re bringing the party to Minnewauken, ND for Rockin’ the Lake!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jU6Z_0bGR4fyn00

KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The 20th Annual KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, August 14th. Open to kids ages 0-12 years old. It's FREE, FREE, FREE. Pre-registration is highly recommended (check in on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0CHE_0bGR4fyn00

2021 North Dakota Marriage Retreat

Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 41st ST NE, Esmond, ND 58332

Join other married couples from around the region for our annual Marriage Retreat. It's a great time of relaxation, fellowship, and renewal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276MK2_0bGR4fyn00

Annual Village Fair

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Live music, pioneer demonstrations, fair food, art exhibit and loads of family fun. The biggest, best day of the year at Prairie Village Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySdeB_0bGR4fyn00

2021 Masters Indigenous Games

Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The next Masters Indigenous Games will be taking place in 2021 in Canada's Capital, Ottawa, ON. MIG2021 will be hosted on Algonquin Territory and give Indigenous athletes a national stage to...

Rugby Journal

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

