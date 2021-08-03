So Now What?
Have you recently attended a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion conference or conversation?. Now you are asking yourself, what do I do with what I learned?. Last Wednesday I spent the day with nearly 200 local business leaders and professionals at the second-annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion conference in the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina. The theme for the conference was “From Intention to Action.” The purpose of the conference was to get the business community off the sidelines and into the game of creating equitable opportunities and outcomes for their employees and the community.thriveglobal.com
