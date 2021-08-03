Cancel
Mission, SD

Mission events coming up

Mission Digest
 5 days ago

(MISSION, SD) Live events are lining up on the Mission calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

August 2021 Street dance

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

August 2021 Street dance is on Facebook. To connect with August 2021 Street dance, join Facebook today.

Wynonna Judd Live Outdoor Concert — Rosebud Casino

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 30421 US-83, Valentine, NE

Multi award winning American country music star Wynonna Judd will be playing at the Rosebud Casino on August 12th at 8pm outdoors under the stars! All ages are welcome, and you may bring your own...

All School Reunion 2021

White River, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, White River, SD

All School Reunion 2021 . Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at White River., More details to follow....

Basic Pour Painting

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

Pour painting is an art form where you mix acrylic paints and then pour them onto a canvas to create different random looks. In this class you will have the option to choose from three different...

Saturday Night with the Bulls

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Main St, Winner, SD

Annual bull-o-rama held at the Tripp County Rodeo Arena. Bull riding event with mutton bustin' and a junior wild horse race.

Mission Digest

Mission, SD
With Mission Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

