Conrad, MT

Conrad events coming soon

Conrad News Flash
 5 days ago

(CONRAD, MT) Live events are lining up on the Conrad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conrad:

Graveside Service

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 225 6th Ave S, Shelby, MT

Leroy "Lee" C. Stratman

LeRoy “Lee” Stratman, 78, originally from Shelby, passed away Monday, July 2nd, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN ...

Cut Bank Sports Physicals

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 3rd Ave SE, Cut Bank, MT

FREE SPORTS PHYSICALS!! Its that time again. We will be offering free sports physicals for area students grades 6th to 12th. PARENTS MUST SIGN THE FORM. No appointments are necessary. Glacier...

Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Visitors Center parking lot, North Main Avenue and 8th Street North West

Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 424 7th Ave NW, Choteau, MT

Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau is on Facebook. To connect with Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau, join Facebook today.

Montana Fun Weekend

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2705 Valier Hwy, Cut Bank, MT

Hosted By: Cut Bank International Airport See flier for full details

Conrad News Flash

