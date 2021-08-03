Cancel
Wells, MN

Wells events coming up

Wells Bulletin
(WELLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Wells calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaBFj_0bGR4bRt00

Blast Off! - Summer Send Off

Pemberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 361 290th Ave, Pemberton, MN

This camp will be out of this World! We will create rockets and use science and engineering to blast them 100-300ft in the air! Throughout the day we will tinker with science experiments, create a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIPvv_0bGR4bRt00

Vacation Bible School

New Richland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Vacation Bible School at 14679 275th Ave, New Richland, MN 56072-6014, United States on Mon Aug 16 2021 at 06:30 pm to Thu Aug 19 2021 at 08:15 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qP3T3_0bGR4bRt00

SAIL – Mapleton

Mapleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 304 2nd Ave NE, Mapleton, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUd4b_0bGR4bRt00

C&M Circus is coming to Mapleton, MN!

Mapleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Mapleton, MN on August 7th! Two shows will be performed under our old-fashioned Big Top. Location: East of Maple River School Showtimes: 2:00 ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29n0bc_0bGR4bRt00

Kernal Days

Wells, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 53 1st St SW # 100, Wells, MN

Kernal Days was last modified: June 6th, 2021 by Rick Scholbrock

Learn More

