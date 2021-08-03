Wells events coming up

(WELLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Wells calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

Blast Off! - Summer Send Off Pemberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 361 290th Ave, Pemberton, MN

This camp will be out of this World! We will create rockets and use science and engineering to blast them 100-300ft in the air! Throughout the day we will tinker with science experiments, create a...

Vacation Bible School New Richland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Vacation Bible School at 14679 275th Ave, New Richland, MN 56072-6014, United States on Mon Aug 16 2021 at 06:30 pm to Thu Aug 19 2021 at 08:15 pm

SAIL – Mapleton Mapleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 304 2nd Ave NE, Mapleton, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

C&M Circus is coming to Mapleton, MN! Mapleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Mapleton, MN on August 7th! Two shows will be performed under our old-fashioned Big Top. Location: East of Maple River School Showtimes: 2:00 ...

Kernal Days Wells, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 53 1st St SW # 100, Wells, MN

