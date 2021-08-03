Live events on the horizon in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) Live events are coming to Beaver.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaver area:

Alison Webb Minersville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 UT-21, Minersville, UT

Small but great fair! Lots of entertainment. Check out the entertainment link on our website.

Iron County Fair Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 471 40 S, Parowan, UT

Labor Day Weekend 2021 Sept 2- 6The Theme for 2021 Is “Tough Enough”A tradition that continues to bring together families, neighbors, and friends to reminisce old times and make new memories. We...

Beaver County Commission Meeting Beaver, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 105 E Center St, Beaver, UT

Beaver County 105 East Center PO Box 789 Beaver, UT 84713 Phone: (435) 438-6464 Fax: (435) 213-1752

Parowan City Half Marathon - Yankee Meadow Run Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Name Date Location Ride the Gap 2020-06-06 Parowan Iron County Fair 5k Run/Walk

Mountain Goat Watch Tushar Mountains Beaver, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 215 N Main Street, Beaver, UT 84713

Come cool off on the top of the Tushar Mountains and experience a unique opportunity to see mountain goats amongst the mountainsides.