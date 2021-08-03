Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granby, CO

Granby calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 5 days ago

(GRANBY, CO) Granby has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Granby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crbU0_0bGR4ZdJ00

Guided hike

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 Village Rd, Granby, CO

Join Naturalist Katie Bode on a hike down Nature's Way or Fraser Canyon on the Granby Ranch property. Katie Bode has a B.S. in Adventure Education from Green Mountain College in Vermont. She got...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucG6P_0bGR4ZdJ00

Women's Fall Colors Adventure Retreat

Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

Get ready for a long weekend full of fun, friendship and adventure in the heart of the Rocky Mountains during the height of fall colors!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zT40b_0bGR4ZdJ00

Creative Summer Club

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 55 Zero St, Granby, CO

A safe space for teens ages 13-17 where all forms of creativity will be used to explore mental wellness. Not an artist? That's ok - all different types of creative mediums will be used in a safe...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnQ56_0bGR4ZdJ00

Granby Gut Buster 5K

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Zero W Jasper Ave, Granby, CO

The course runs through the paved streets of Granby, Colorado, complete with a “Gut Buster” hill! Start and finish areas are at the Granby Town Hall (Zero Jasper Ave.). The course elevation is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2em8Pq_0bGR4ZdJ00

Full Moon Buck Run

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 184 Friendship Dr, Granby, CO

Full Moon Buck Run 5K July 23rd, 7PM Winter Park, CO

Learn More

Comments / 0

Granby News Flash

Granby News Flash

Granby, CO
10
Followers
198
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naturalist#Live Events#Creativity#Green Mountain College
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Granby, CO
State
Vermont State
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy