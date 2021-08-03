Granby calendar: Events coming up

(GRANBY, CO) Granby has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Granby:

Guided hike Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 Village Rd, Granby, CO

Join Naturalist Katie Bode on a hike down Nature's Way or Fraser Canyon on the Granby Ranch property. Katie Bode has a B.S. in Adventure Education from Green Mountain College in Vermont. She got...

Women's Fall Colors Adventure Retreat Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

Get ready for a long weekend full of fun, friendship and adventure in the heart of the Rocky Mountains during the height of fall colors!

Creative Summer Club Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 55 Zero St, Granby, CO

A safe space for teens ages 13-17 where all forms of creativity will be used to explore mental wellness. Not an artist? That's ok - all different types of creative mediums will be used in a safe...

Granby Gut Buster 5K Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Zero W Jasper Ave, Granby, CO

The course runs through the paved streets of Granby, Colorado, complete with a “Gut Buster” hill! Start and finish areas are at the Granby Town Hall (Zero Jasper Ave.). The course elevation is...

Full Moon Buck Run Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 184 Friendship Dr, Granby, CO

Full Moon Buck Run 5K July 23rd, 7PM Winter Park, CO