Valentine, NE

Valentine calendar: Coming events

Valentine Post
 5 days ago

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Valentine:

Valentine ALLO Picnic

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 704 E C St, Valentine, NE

ALLO is delighted to be Valentine's new, local internet, TV, and phone provider! Head over to the Old Mill parking lot on August 5th for a lunch on ALLO to celebrate the completion of fiber...

Concerts in the Park - Mississippi Heat

Cody, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Musical Genre: Blues Each summer, the City of Cody hosts a weekly outdoor concert series, which attracts large audiences of locals and visitors to enjoy free, live music in our downtown City Park.

Cowboy Fast Draw – NE State & Great Plains Territorial Shoot

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

3 Fantastic days of shooting - Don\'t miss it! Nebraska State Championship September 17th, 2020 Valentine, NE Great Plains Territorial Championship September 18th-19th, 2020 Valentine, NE\n

Canoeing the Niobrara River

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Niobrara River, Valentine Ne... Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am

August 2021 Street dance

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

August 2021 Street dance is on Facebook. To connect with August 2021 Street dance, join Facebook today.

Valentine Post

ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

