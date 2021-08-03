Valentine calendar: Coming events

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Valentine:

Valentine ALLO Picnic Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 704 E C St, Valentine, NE

ALLO is delighted to be Valentine's new, local internet, TV, and phone provider! Head over to the Old Mill parking lot on August 5th for a lunch on ALLO to celebrate the completion of fiber...

Concerts in the Park - Mississippi Heat Cody, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Musical Genre: Blues Each summer, the City of Cody hosts a weekly outdoor concert series, which attracts large audiences of locals and visitors to enjoy free, live music in our downtown City Park.

Cowboy Fast Draw – NE State & Great Plains Territorial Shoot Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

3 Fantastic days of shooting - Don\'t miss it! Nebraska State Championship September 17th, 2020 Valentine, NE Great Plains Territorial Championship September 18th-19th, 2020 Valentine, NE



Canoeing the Niobrara River Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Niobrara River, Valentine Ne... Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am

August 2021 Street dance Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

August 2021 Street dance is on Facebook. To connect with August 2021 Street dance, join Facebook today.