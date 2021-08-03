Davenport calendar: Coming events

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Davenport area:

Departure Festival Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 5470 WA-231, Ford, WA

Departure Festival is committed to bringing you top of the line music, in a safe environment for all, while supporting the health of our planet, and encouraging social consciousness and...

Spiritual Emphasis 2021 - Keep the Faith Medical Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 10919 South Lakehurst Drive, Medical Lake, WA 99022

Spiritual Emphasis 2021 — Adult & Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest

Oroville Varsity Football @ Reardan Reardan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 215 E Spokane Ave, Reardan, WA

The Reardan (WA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Oroville (WA) on Saturday, September 11 @ 1p.

HOHS – Grand Interlude Harrington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: S 19 Third St., Harrington, WA

A Grand Interlude Returns to the HARRINGTON OPERA HOUSE with pianist Andres Jaramillo, area musicians Stephen and Rebecca Hardy, and flutist Alicia Mielke. The program includes solo music from...

Jonathan Tibbetts LIVE @ The Fischin’ Hole Saloon Medical Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come on down to the Fischin’ Hole Saloon for Great Food, Drinks and LIVE Music with Jonathan Tibbetts! Live Music - 6PM-9PM 🎵