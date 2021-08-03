Live events Shoals — what’s coming up

(SHOALS, IN) Live events are coming to Shoals.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shoals area:

French Lick Vintage Base Ball Festival French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

French Lick Vintage Base Ball Festival at French Lick Resort, 8670 W State Road 56, French Lick, United States on Sun Sep 12 2021 at 09:00 am

The 11th Alice Dye Women’s Inviatational French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This event blends Competition and great Social functions for players of all skill levels....exactly the way Alice wanted it! For more information contact: mtellstrom@frenchlick.com

2021 Annual Membership Conference & Expo French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

Event Name : 2021 Annual Membership Conference & Expo Event Start Date : 8/5/2021 12:00 AM Event End Date : 8/7/2021 12:00 AM Venue Name ...

Volleyball (Girls V) @ Loogootee Scrimmage Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Start Time: 6:00 PM End Time: 8:00 PM Sport: Volleyball Gender: Girls Level: Varsity Location: Sullivan High School Opponent(s) Sullivan Ath. Dir: Otto Clements Email: oclements@swest.k12.in.us

August CISMA Meeting & Invasive ID Walk Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 16117 US-231, Loogootee, IN

Join the Daviess-Martin CISMA for our August meeting. We'll be meeting at West Boggs Park north of Loogootee, at the Activity Center. The meeting will start with a 20-30 minute Invasive ID Walk...