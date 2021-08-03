Cancel
Unionville, MO

Unionville calendar: Events coming up

Unionville News Alert
Unionville News Alert
 5 days ago

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Unionville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Unionville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MucgZ_0bGR4UDg00

Meet Our New Teachers at the Bixler Building!

Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This informal meetings called meetups are organized all round the year. Meetups in Unionville are organized for distinctive genres and suiting varied interests of the event goers. There are this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJxpI_0bGR4UDg00

Putnam County Farmers' Market

Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Location:14747 State Highway 129, Unionville town square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmO1a_0bGR4UDg00

2021 Seminar Series: Centerville

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 117 N 18th St, Centerville, IA

Learn. Preview. Engage. Learn how how to use Iowa Land Record's new E-Submission 2.0 Customer Interface. Get a chance to preview its updated look and feel as well as its improved functionality and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMAvn_0bGR4UDg00

August Kaffee Klatch

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1800 S 11th St, Centerville, IA

Join us for our monthly Kaffee Klatch and learn more about what's happening in the community! Thank you to Centerville Community Schools for sponsoring & hosting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPmfM_0bGR4UDg00

Vehicles and Misc. Auction

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

PUBLIC AUCTION Saturday, August 21st, 2021 Rathbun Regional Water Assoc. Inc 16166 Hwy J29, Centerville, IA 52544 Rathbun Regional Water Assoc. will sell at public auction the following pickups...

Unionville News Alert

Unionville News Alert

Unionville, MO
With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

