Coming soon: Meeker events

(MEEKER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Meeker calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

Rifle Farmer’s Market Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 612 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - September 3, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PM Locations: Heinze Park - 612 Railroad Ave Rifle, CO 81650

Meeker Ag Bike Tour Meeker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 5th Street, Meeker, CO 81641

11 mile bike ride to learn about water and agriculture around Meeker Colorado.

First Class — Showtime Performing Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Your first day of Showtime! Come prepared to learn about music and make new friends.

Tri the Trails Triathlon Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO

Get off the pavement, experience country roads, and run mountain trails at the Tri the Trails Triathlon & Du the Trails Duathlon. Triathlon features swim, bike, and run; Duathlon is just bike and...

Meeker Summer Rodeo Series 2021 Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Sulphur Creek Rd, Meeker, CO

Family Fun Rodeo Action for all ages in Meeker Colorado every Thursday Night Starting June 10th Thru August 19th