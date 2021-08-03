Cancel
Hawthorne, NV

What’s up Hawthorne: Local events calendar

Hawthorne Times
 5 days ago

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Hawthorne is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hawthorne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VDZC_0bGR4SSE00

Bridgeport 2021

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 70847 US-395, Bridgeport, CA

Dates and location are set! We'll be staying in Bridgeport, CA, on the east side of the Sierras with easy access to all the passes as well as many lakes, fishing, hiking, riding and of course...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwtEV_0bGR4SSE00

Ridge Rambler Half Marathon

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. Come and run 13.1 in the beautiful Bridgeport area! Please see the website to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJ1L0_0bGR4SSE00

Friends of Bodie Day

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: CA-270, Bridgeport, CA

Friends of Bodie Days August 14, 2021 is Back! We are excited to be back in Bodie for Friends of Bodie Days this year. We are so grateful to all of our members for sticking with us through a...

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne, NV
